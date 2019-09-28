Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival

Now is the perfect time to get into the fall spirit and the Downtown area did just that with one of their biggest festivals.

The smell of pumpkin spice is in the air which means it's that time of year again for the eleventh annual Pumpkin Festival.

"We came here last year, and we just wanted to kind of scope it out and see what came of it, and it was amazing," says the owner of Live for Creations, Neha Hockenbary.

It wasn't only the perfect time to pick out the right pumpkin but to support local businesses. And for one vendor this was their first time appearing at the festival.

"It's just great to see everyone supporting us. It's not a competition out there. The vendors support each other. And it's a good thing," says Hockenbary.

Neah has been living in Rapid City for 26 years and says she was inspired to start crafting after her father passed away eight years ago.

"I have a little girl. She loves watching me do all of this stuff, and I love doing it," says Hockenbary.

With help from other vendors in the area, she says it has allowed her to network.

"I can talk up somebody else's both, and they can talk up mine. So if you're looking for something, in particular, I may know a person who does that," says Hockenbary.

Neah says the best thing about the area is how the community always finds a way to lend a helping hand and be there for one another.