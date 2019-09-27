Spooktacular fun

If you're looking to get into the Halloween spirit, you're in luck.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 28 at Rushmore Mall, you may hear some loud noises like chainsaws and screams, but have no fear because it's only DeCory's Haunt.

From coffins to chainsaws, this 30-thousand square foot haunted house is designed to keep people on their toes.

With 16 different areas and about 60 actors, there is a very good chance this haunted house will put you into the Halloween spirit.

DeCory's Haunt will be opened for the full month of October every weekend.

General admission is $20, and the fast pass is $30.

"Full-on professional haunted house production. So we're just excited to take people into a whole new world that you don't get every day. We want to create something like you would see on a Hollywood movie set," says the owner of DeCory's Haunt, Adonis Saltes.

Tickets can be purchased at DeCory's Haunt or you can buy tickets at the door.

