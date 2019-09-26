Remembering Torger Henckel

The search for a missing School of Mines student ended tragically.

Torger Henckel was a student at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, and the staff says he will be greatly missed. (South Dakota School of Mines & Technology)

22-year-old Torger Anders Henckel was found Wednesday afternoon.

His body was found in Custer State Park, and Custer County Emergency Management says he was "an apparent victim of a fall."

Henckel was last seen at his home on Saturday.

The search started on Tuesday afternoon after his car was spotted at the Little Devils Tower Trailhead.

About 30 people tried to locate him, looking near the trailhead in Custer.

To try and locate him, drones and heat-sensing equipment from the Civil Air Patrol were used while others searched on foot with help from some dogs.

And for The School of Mines community, they are grieving the loss of one of their family members.

Associate professor and advisor Dr. Andrea Brickey describes him as a talented student, being detail-oriented. Brickey says everyone in the community will miss him.

"He was a very talented engineer, and we're going to miss him greatly. He was a brilliant mathematician; he could do amazing math problems and surveying. His skills was how we won the world champion of mining and mucking competition," says Dr. Brickey.

If any students or faculty need support during this time, they can take advantage of the services from the counseling center as well as the campus ministries.