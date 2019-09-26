The Traders Market continues to see more foot traffic

For nearly a year the former Sears store at the Rushmore Mall remained empty, but back in April, the Trader's Market moved in.

The community continues to head to the Traders Market on the weekends. (KEVN)

Every Saturday and Sunday, the community has the opportunity to shop at the Traders Market.

"Usually we're pretty full as far as lots of people coming in," says one vendor, Lisa Anderson.

Due to the number of customers visiting the market, the general manager Alisha Evans says every weekend they are bringing in about ten new vendors. Which means the market is expanding. With that being said, more space is needed, so the area that was previously closed will now be used.

"I have no more space, and as far as that goes, it's possible and potentially going to be where there is a waiting list," says Evans.

Since opening on April 27, the market has not only given the community a new place to shop but has also helped other stores in the mall.

"We know that we see sales increases from stores that are particularly in this wing," says the general manager of Rushmore Mall Sandy Brockhouse.

In hopes of adding more services for customers, the mall is adding new options like a spa which will be opening Nov. 1.

"We're not just looking for retail we're looking for the entertainment uses, the different unique uses. Maybe it's a service. It doesn't all have to be retail and soft goods. It can be a variety of things," says Brockhouse.

Brockhouse says the staff at the mall continues to think outside the box to provide the public with unique options.