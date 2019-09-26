The 54th annual Buffalo Roundup is Friday

One of the longest-running roundups in the world is taking place Friday. The 54th annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State park has the auction as a conservation measure to maintain the park's vegetation and keep tabs on the herd.

Buffalo at Custer State Park on September 25, 2019. (KEVN)

The park had 450 calves born in the past year, bringing the herd total to 1,460. The wet summer caused increased vegetation, keeping the bison healthy.

Mark Hendrix is the resource manager for Custer State Park. Hendrix said the park is going to sell about 450 bison in the annual auction on Nov. 2.

"All of our wildlife population objectives here in the park are all based off the vegetation and range production. There's a great amount of grass out here but we want to go into winter with about 1,000 bison and that includes cows, calves from this year and last year, yearlings and breeding bulls," said Hendrix.

In addition to the roundup, an art festival is being held at Custer State Park this year as well.