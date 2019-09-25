More tainted vapes seized in a nearby state than people living in Rapid City

It's not simply over the counter vapes causing deaths across the nation, there's a black market for these products.

"It just seems for me, especially when they told us also that after five years of starting, like when you start you can die just five years afterward and I think that's too soon to die," said Kadince Skyberg, a freshman student at Rapid City Area Schools.

More black market vaping cartridges were seized in a nearby state than there are people living in Rapid City.

That's more than 75,000 cartridges laced with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and the suspect was allegedly dealing via the Snapchat app.

"THC can be manipulated into these products obviously not everyone has THC in them but we're finding that it is a common way to smoke marijuana now and obviously any manipulation of marijuana into that liquid form is a felony in itself so that's dangerous and it can get you into a lot of trouble," said Dylan Schieffer, School Liaison for Rapid City Police Department.

South Dakota outlawed vapes in public places and they are banned in our schools, so how can students avoid health risks and a potential felony?

"There's the danger where if one student gets one of those, they look to a friend and they pass it off and say hey, try this, and that student might think it's just a vape, and not knowing the dangers of what it could actually be if it's manipulated in any form," Schieffer said.

Rapid City Police Department said they haven't seen any black market vapes here but they know they're out there.

"It's nothing that you want to get caught up in or continue in because it ruins so many opportunities you have and it just ruins your body," Skyberg said.