The Rapid City Fire Department hosts firefighters from Germany

The Rapid City Fire Department has a few more firefighters around this week, but these firefighters have a different uniform.

Ryan Nelson is a medic and firefighter at the Rapid City Fire Department and visited their sister station in Apolda last year.

"So when we went to Germany last September, they hosted us and we stayed in their basements or one of their spare bedrooms. So it's the same thing with us. We take them, and in the mornings we meet at a meeting place and go to the days activities. They basically become a member of our family for the week we are here," says Nelson.

Nelson says its basically like staying with your friends, just from across the world, and this year it was Rapid City's turn to host.

In Germany, firefighters can start training at a very young age and work all the way up to be a master firefighter. Silvio Buschmann is here with his family and his 6-year-old son who is already a junior fireman. Buschmann says he teaches junior firefighters in Apolda and is excited to return to Rapid City.

"I like the people in Rapid City and the friends from the Rapid City Fire Department", says Buschmann.

While Buschmann has been here twice, the exchange has been going on for 19 years. It all started with six firefighters traveling to Apolda, including retired Rapid City firefighter, Daniel Ladenburger.

"In 2000, a students parents came over from Apolda and brought a fire helmet to exchange, so when they went back they took a Rapid City helmet. So my wife and I thought this would be fun, and that's where it started and that's what its come to now," says Ladenburger.