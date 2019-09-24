Rapid Valley Elementary holds annual "Breakfast with a Buddy"

Rapid Valley Elementary students and their parents got a special treat of coffee and donuts for this year's breakfast with a buddy event just prior to school starting, Sept. 24.

Hosted by the Rapid Valley Parent Teachers' Conference in partnership with Rapid Valley Elementary, students and parents were able to enjoy a donut from Jerry's Cakes and Donuts as well as a cup of joe from Scooters or a juice.

More than 400 people showed up to the this event that is designed to build and foster community.

"Some of our families," said Kirstin Livermont, assistant principal at Rapid Valley Elementary, "this is one of the events where they can actually join their students because we have people who work and so Christmas concerts, you have to take off work, come into the school and this is an event that happens before working hours so it's fun to see the students faces light up as their parents walk in and really participate in this school activity and day with them."

Other fun events coming up is they are holding Literacy Night on October 25, they will have a literacy coach on hand to meet and talk with parents to help their children who struggle with reading at home. They are also holding a Veterans Day event in November.

