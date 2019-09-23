Diaper Need Awareness Week supports families in need

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender proclaimed the week of Sept. 23 "Diaper Need Awareness Week," a time when the community is encouraged to donate diapers to families who need it most.

With the average infant requiring at least 50 diaper changes a week, low-income families are constantly in need of these supplies.

"Many families can't afford diapers and so what happens is they will stretch or reuse their supplies and the reason why diapers are so important is they can't go to work or school without them," said Kelly Folsom, Advancement Specialist, Volunteers of America.

Diapers cannot be purchased with food stamps.

"As a mother of four myself, I know how people care about supporting their families, and when you don't have enough to have things go around, places like Mommy's Closet is where they go to make ends meet until pay day or to get resources they need to get their families ahead," Folsom said.

One in three mothers struggle with diaper need while their children are less than three years old, which is why the mayor proclaimed Diaper Need Awareness Week.

"Anyone whose had a child, maybe the child is all grown up, they all remember back when and the dozens of diaper changes that are needed in a week's time," said Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City Communications Coordinator.

There are two collection sites where the public can donate diapers, City Hall and Mommy's Closet.

"Why not give that child, give those children a good head start, and sometimes it's just the supply of diapers that can assist a family so greatly," Shoemaker said.