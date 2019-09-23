Cattle producers aim Twitter campaign at President Trump

From fires at packing plants to box beef prices going up, the cattle industry is facing major challenges, spurring a Twitter campaign aimed at our president.

The #FairCattleMarkets Twitter campaign launched Sept. 23, encouraging cattle producers and industry supporters to tweet @realDonaldTrump with the hashtag every day throughout the week.

With the Big Four meat packers, Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill, and National Beef controlling the majority of market in our country, local producers are asking for a transparent and competitive beef market.

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association aims to promote and protect the livestock industry, which is why they joined in on the social media conversation.

"The president obviously is in on Twitter a lot, and so we're hoping this can help maybe catch his attention and some of the attention of some other officials in D.C., and some decision-makers to start looking into some of these cattle markets, and just looking into maybe the fact that there's probably some unfair practices going on, we want to shed some light on this issue and we want to make sure this is known," said James Halverson, Executive Director of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association.

Halverson said because livestock production is the backbone of South Dakota's economy, producers and consumers should know where their meat comes from and asked that our beef have "country of origin" labeling mandated by President Donald Trump.

The campaign started in Montana and hopes rural America can use social media to attract national attention to enact change within our struggling cattle markets.