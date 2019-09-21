Uber rolls out a new safety feature

Ride-sharing apps are becoming the norm, but how safe are they?

One ride-sharing service rolled out a new safety feature to not only help the passengers but the drivers.

Uber is rolling out a new safety feature called ride check.

"Both the driver and the passenger will get an alert on their phone asking if they're okay. And they can choose either to respond that they need help or that they're fine," says one Uber driver, Jeremy Azevedo.

This alert pops up if the app detects something is wrong. Like if the ride is stopped for an extended period of time or if there is an accident. And if the drivers go off route and drives in a different direction.

"At your fingertips when you need it. Most passengers do have the app open and follow the ride during the trip," says Azevedo.

With the ride check, Azevedo feels like some passengers won't worry as much, before they order their ride and when they get in the car.

"Since they have it close to them, they have the ability just to click it immediately if something is wrong," says Azevedo.

Azevedo says Lyft does have crash protection, but he does not believe they have something like the ride check feature.

He believes more safety features will be coming along on both ride-sharing services.

The ride check safety feature automatically turns on when you open the app, but you can double-check by going to the settings.