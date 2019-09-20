William Thoman sentencing

Judge Jeffrey Connolly sentences 63-year old William Thoman Friday afternoon in Seventh Circuit Court.

Just last month Thoman was convicted of plotting to kill a local doctor.

He has been sentenced to 15 years in jail with 10 of those suspended.

Judge Connolly is also giving him credit for the 358 days he has served.

Thoman seemed to be in shock when he heard the sentence, but Judge Connolly says he does have the right to appeal the decision.

During the sentencing on Friday, a neighbor spoke on Thoman's behalf.

He said he has known him for about eight years and that Thoman has often had the tendency to say things, but never actually act upon it.

Thoman still faces charges for allegedly planning to kill a judge and a witness.