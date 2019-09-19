New West River education center to tackle health care workforce shortage

Western Dakota Tech will be home to a new area health education center, known as AHEC, promoting health care careers and training in West River.

AHEC is a federally funded initiative to recruit and retain medical professionals within their own communities.

"Just the perception that it's really, really difficult and a long-term time commitment is one of the biggest barriers to people in our area feeling like a health career is for them, said Ann Bolman, president of Western Dakota Tech.

Not only are we hearing about a shortage of health professionals nationally, this is a local problem.

"In this region, we have a huge shortage of health care workers, one of the biggest shortage areas is in nursing, there is such a shortage of nurses that some of the large employers are really having a struggle to keep all of the hospital facilities that we have open," Bolman said.

Kristi McArthur has been a nurse since the 80's and shares this insight for those interested in the field.

"Nursing school is not easy, just to push though it, grind through it, the reward at the end is just exceptional, there's nothing better than helping someone, helping the community," said Kristi McArthur, director of nursing programs at Western Dakota Tech.

With two other AHEC locations in the state, this is the first in the Black Hills.