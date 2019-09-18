The Art Storm, a new addition to The Journey Museum

If you take a trip to The Journey Museum, you may notice a bright addition to the outside of the building.

If you're looking for some inspiration, then head over to The Journey Museum and take a look at the new mural. (KEVN)

What used to be just dark gray walls is now an art storm.

The Dahl Arts Center and The Journey Museum joined together to create the new mural.

The project was a part of the United Way Day of Caring, designed to share the importance of arts and culture with the community.

The executive director of the Journey museum Troy Kilpatrick says the Dahl Arts Center community outreach coordinator; Derrick Smith was the leader of the project.

With 20 different artists, they designed a timeline to reflect the events that the public will see inside the museum.

Some of the volunteers who helped with the project were from Lifeways and Club For Boys.

"But if all they get out of there is some excitement about a particular image, then I think that is still a win too. Because that is art right," says Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick says the project took about a week to complete and is looking forward to seeing the community enjoy this new piece of art.

