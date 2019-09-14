Cornhole tournament for LifeScape benefits children with disabilities across South Dakota

What better way to bring the community together than some friendly competition?

The first ever LifeScape cornhole tournament was held today at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to support kids with disabilities.

LifeScape is a non-profit that aims to empower children with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives, offering therapies, social skills camps, Autism screenings and other services to help kids reach their highest potential.

All of the money raised will benefit local kids with disabilities and their families who utilize LifeScape services.

"These kids don't have something for a week, for a month, this is something that they take on for their lifetime, and these parents take on for their lifetime. These are the best kids you will ever meet, they have smiles that light up your day, your life, when I get to play with those kids and see them come to our events, that really tells me this is why I do my job," said Kim Haiar, director of development, LifeScape Rapid City.

All the cornhole materials were donated from members of the community.

With locations in Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Sioux City, LifeScape partnered with Coca Cola to make this event possible.

Their goal is to raise $5,000 for the more than 4,000 children supported by LifeScape.