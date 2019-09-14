Free identification kit for children

Parents headed to the mall to not only do some shopping but to get their child an identification kit.

For the past ten years, The South Dakota Masons have held Child Identification Program events.

The national program is designed to provide parents with a packet of information about their child.

So if their child does go missing and an Amber Alert goes out they will have vital information.

From dental impressions, DNA cheek swabs, fingerprints, digital photos, and video interviews, that is just some of the information volunteers collect.

During the video interviews, the kids are asked questions like what their favorite food is and who there best friend is.

Once all the information is completed, it is then put on a CD for the parents to take home.

"More and more kids need to be registered. Parents need to bring their kids out here. Get them registered, get them fingerprinted, and get all of their information in the database. Just in case the unthinkable happens," says one mom, Heather Jeffrey.

The organization recommends that parents get their children registered every two to three years due to how much they change in a short amount of time.