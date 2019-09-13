Republicans meet in Baltimore, Maryland to tackle key issues and strategize for taking back control of the house.

One-on-one with Republican lawmakers on second day of GOP retreat (Source: Gray DC)

Take a look at our one-on-one interviews with local lawmakers about what they are hoping to accomplish at their annual retreat.

The yearly retreat was originally scheduled for late January, but lawmakers postponed the meeting because of a partial government shutdown.

The retreat includes speeches from President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. It will conclude on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.