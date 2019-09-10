Extreme weather could impact the Pine Ridge Reservation yet again

The Pine Ridge Reservation is no stranger to flooding, tornadoes, and other extreme weather, and with the possibility of severe weather impacting Allen, how is the community preparing?

When Allen was hit with a tornado in July 2019, their outdoor warning siren failed to activate and did not alert the community of the imminent threat.

A mobile home was destroyed in the storm, and with more dangerous weather expected, Oglala Lakota County Emergency Management said their warning system is up and running.

It has been a difficult year for weather in the Southern region of South Dakota including lightning strikes over the last few months impacting the phone lines.

With the siren in Allen working again and the phone lines restored, Emergency Management said they are prepared for whatever is in the forecast.