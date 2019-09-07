Annual Harvest Festival at Fullerton Farms

Finding the perfect balance of a healthy lifestyle can be hard, but Youth and Family Services along with South Dakota State University extension program is trying to make that process a little easier.

The smell of grilled vegetables filled the air at Fullerton Farms as many families spent some quality time together at the third annual Harvest Festival.

"It's very healthy for you. It's the best way to eat. And it's a compliment to any great meal as well," says executive chef at Prairie Ridge Restaurant, Randy Hinsch.

With about 30 vendors, the community had the opportunity to dig in and taste fresh local fruits, learn about the importance of gardening, and got an up-close look on how to properly grill vegetables.

"We all need reminders to keep our bodies strong and healthy. We even need reminders when it comes to raising strong and healthy children. We want them to eat healthy," says nutrition director for Youth and Family Services, Darcie Decker.

"They love it. There was a little girl that wanted to come back for seconds," says Hinsch.

To encourage visitors to look around and find out more about the different options, they were given a passport which prompted many to head over and see all the various booths.

"So it's learning where do foods grow. Are they underground, above ground, or in a tree. So we're teaching as we go here," says Decker.

For many people who were running the event, their hope is for the community and the younger generation to appreciate healthy living.