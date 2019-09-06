Notices about curb address painting turn out not to be a scam

Last month, the city alerted community members about what they believed was a possible scam making its way around Rapid City neighborhoods.

But now, they want people to know that there's no cause for alarm.

Community members put in concerned calls, after they received notes on their doors, asking if they were interested in having their address painted on their curb.

The notice asked for the homeowner's name, address, phone number, and signature, but had no individual name or organization on it.

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemakers says the city was notified that a community member had visited with the young man who was putting the notices up.

And it turns out; this is a legitimate service that the man was providing to make some extra money.

"We put out an advisory here a couple of weeks ago because anytime you ask simply for a name, address, and information from a homeowner without giving your information, it does raise a red flag," says Shoemaker.

Shoemaker says if young people or anyone else are looking to raise money mowing lawns, shoveling or any other odd-jobs, they should make sure to add their contact information on the flyers.