Regional Health's new Emergency Department set to open on 9/11 to honor first responders

Regional Health's new state of the art Emergency Department is set to open it's doors, and it's opening day holds strong symbolic value.

The 47,000 square foot department opens at 4 a.m. on Sept. 11 as a way for the hospital to honor first responders on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a day that highlights the heroism of those who respond when emergencies strike.

The emergency department's new facilities is part of a larger project that includes another addition to the the Heart and Vascular Unit, parking garages and various other remodels to the hospital.

Among the emergency department renovations are additional care spaces for patients to ensure more privacy, as well as a larger ambulance bay to allow more ambulances to enter at one time.

Another feature of the new ER is designed for Behavioral Health emergencies.

"We have what we call a secure pod, and that is exactly as it states it's a secure pod. It's gonna be locked and we removed all the risks to the patients that they can use to harm themselves or others or at least created it much safer," said Jennifer Murray, Director of Emergency Department.

During the tour, the director said she has been waiting 18 years for the emergency department to move into its new space.

Once open, patients can only access the emergency entrance on Third Street off of Fairmont Boulevard or from Fifth Street South of the parking garage.