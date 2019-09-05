Blackjewel mine closures

Blackjewel employees say poor management left hundreds without jobs after the company filed for bankruptcy.

Mayor Louise Carter-King is the mayor of Gillette.

"We knew the company was in trouble or was having trouble paying their bills, but we never thought they would stop mining because they did have contracts," says Carter-King.

It was during a morning meeting last June when the employees found out the two Gillette mines were closing.

"Well it was pretty shocking cause we really did not have notice on that. They had been told and I don't think anyone in the community thought they would just lock their gates," says Carter-King.

Rory Wallett is one of the miners that was laid off.

"You know this one is completely different than most energy failures most of the time it's market fluctuation or thing that affect it and this being bad management, it's a new twist on the hurt," says Wallett.

Employees say they've not been paid since June, putting a added strain on them, their families, and the community.

But the city of Gillette isn't immune to coal layoffs.

There were layoffs in 2016 when Contura Energy sold the mines to Blackjewel.

"This has kinda rolled over into the Families of Energy relief fund," says Wallett. "It's gonna help with the Blackjewel situation a bit, but the big push is any energy family that comes into an unforeseen hardship, we are going to be able to support them."

The organization sells t-shirts that go directly to helping any energy family in the nation.

This is the website for the petition:

http://cswcog.com/

This is the shirt/donation page:

https://thatembroideryplace.com/collections/wyoming-coal-mining-we-will-rise-again

We can also be reached at:

familiesofenergyrelieffund@gmail.com

Or by phone at 307-228-0353

