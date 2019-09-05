City waterline problem causes flooding, road closures, and restricted water use

The flooding at a local arcade bar, Press Start, began late on Sept. 4 and continued into Sept. 5.

The owner of Press Start said the flooding started at about 8 p.m. and caused more than 20 people to come in to push the water through but just when they thought it had been contained, the basement flooded again at 2 a.m. the next morning.

The water started flowing from the bathroom drains of Press Start putting their half a million dollar collection of games at risk.

"My heart sank when I came down here because I'm thinking it's just going to be a little water, instead I see an inch of water over the entire floor, everywhere, everywhere I look, I'm just... the more I see, the more I start to panic because I realize when I go to the bathroom and I see the water coming up through the drain, it's not just kind of coming up, it's shooting up," said Marc Linn, owner of Press Start.

Press Start and the City had to navigate some overnight flooding, but the potential damages are not a game.

Darrell Shoemaker says, "Some obstructions in the line were discovered, basically mud initially, been finding some rock in the line, and so basically it got to a point where we needed around mid-day to do some excavation work in that area," said Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator for the City of Rapid City.

As of 4 p.m. on Sept 5, four businesses reported having waste water backups in their basements.

"The worst case scenario they were telling me is like we could have this place completely underwater by 6 a.m., and I'm thinking what games can I save," Marc Linn said.

City crews diverted traffic from the affected area and issued a restricted water use advisory because of the continuous issue with backups.

"This place is my baby so and I know a lot of people... I love this place, I know a lot of people get a lot of enjoyment out of Press Start, I just didn't want to see it go, I wasn't ready to say goodbye so I'm really thankful for the City and for all my crew and people who came down here and helped out, my friends who made this happen and who pretty much, essentially worked all night to save Press Start.," Marc Linn said.

Fortunately, only fresh water entered Press Start and the owner said after some drying and cleaning, they may be open as early as the next day.

The City said this is still a very active situation as they try to determine the cause and source of the water leak.

This is a developing story.