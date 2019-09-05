September is national library card sign up month, and the Rapid City Public library is encouraging the community to sign up.

The process only takes a few minutes, and all people need to bring is a photo ID and proof of address that they live in Pennington County.

The public relations officer for the library, Laurinda Tapper says the card allows the community to check out books, access the digital library and the different database resources that help many with homework.

"It's so important to get your library card because it gives you access to materials and online resources that are going to help educate you and be more successful in what you do," says Tapper.

If anyone signs up or renews their card during this month, they will be put in a drawing to win a prize.