Morning crash causes major traffic backup

A car crash on Main street and West Boulevard this morning caused a massive traffic back up in the area.

Around 7:40 a.m. morning a minivan traveling southbound on West Boulevard entered the intersection at Main Street and was t-boned by an S-U-V traveling westbound on Main Street causing the minivan to flip over on it's side.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries the rest were a little shaken up but otherwise okay. First responders cleared the scene around 8:30 a.m. The crash is still pending investigation.

