Rapid City gun owners respond to Walmart's decision to limit ammunition sales

Walmart's highly controversial decision to change gun and ammo sale policies is expected to hit local economies with a perhaps unexpected impact.

The retail giant is not only stopping the sales of certain ammunition but discouraging customers from openly carrying in their stores.

As the nation's biggest retailer, these changes come in response to the wave of recent mass shootings across our country, including one last month in El Paso, Texas that killed 22 people in a Walmart store.

Walmart entered into the national gun debate by limiting ammunition sales for assault weapons in their stores, and local gun owners have mixed feelings.

"I think it's unfortunate, because there's going to be bad people doing bad things, crazy people doing crazy things, and to have a knee-jerk reaction and penalize all of the good folks and the law-abiding folks is just caving into that type of a mindset, " said Mark Blote, assistant to the assistant manager, First Stop Gun Shop & Coin.

A Rapid City local said he goes out shooting with his family all the time and doesn't think Walmart's decision will fix the prevalence of mass shootings in our country.

"I think it's a knee-jerk reaction, I don't think it's going to fix it, if they want amno, they're just going to go somewhere else," said Jacob Lee, Rapid City resident.

Somewhere else being local retailers like First Stop Gun Shop & Coin.

"That's what makes the United States great, that's what makes South Dakota great, there's a lot of gun folks here, we enjoy hunting, we enjoy target shooting, self-defense, gun collecting, whatever it is, and you know it's our second amendment right," Blote said.

How can we address mass shootings in our country?

"I don't think there's a simple answer, in some places it might be guns, in other places, it's probably not but in the city there's more people, there's higher risk," Lee said.

The company will also stop selling handguns in Alaska which is the only state where you can still purchase handguns in Walmart stores.

Local Walmart locations were unable to comment at this time.