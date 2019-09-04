Pope on critics: It's 'an honor if the Americans attack me'

Pope Francis has acknowledged his growing opposition within the conservative right-wing of the U.S. Catholic Church and says it is "an honor if the Americans attack me."

Francis made off-hand comments about critics of his papacy as he received a copy of a new book titled "How America Wants to Change the Pope." Author Nicholas Seneze, who covers the Vatican for the French Catholic newspaper La Croix presented it to Francis aboard the papal plane while en route to southern Africa on Wednesday.

Seneze covers the Vatican for the French Catholic newspaper La Croix. His book charts the fierce criticism by some U.S. conservatives who loathe Francis' positions on issues ranging from sacraments for civilly remarried Catholics to the death penalty and China.

Some have gone so far as to accuse Francis of heresy.