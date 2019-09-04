There's a Buzz in the Black Hills

Western Dakota Tech and DRB Beekeeping are hosting the first "Buzz in the Black Hills" apriculture conference September 14-15, at the WDT event center.

The event is aimed bringing together amateurs, professionals, and anyone else who is interested in bees.

The two day event will have five tracks of training class you can take. The hope is to develop connections within the bee community to better serve the bee population.

"Pollinators as a whole across the world are in a decline and every third piece of food that you put in your mouth has been pollinated by either a honey bee or some type of insect," said Tim Moran, DRB Beekeeping and Supplies, "so it's very important that we understand the changes that are going on and we'll be able to focus on that."

You can find more information about the bee conference and how you can preregister at "A Buzz in the Black Hills.