Wall school district welcomes a new resource officer

The Wall school district didn't just open its doors for new students; they also welcomed a new school resource officer.

This new role is a way for the school to provide students and faculty with more protection.

Officer Lisa Anderson-Pelton says she is not only there to provide and a safe and secure environment, but she is also there to be a mentor and to educate the students.

The education she provides depends on the student's age but touches on topics like bike safety, South Dakota laws, the dangers of social media, and many more.

"My main focus this year and any year is relationship building. That is building relationships so good positive relationships with the children and the students. As well as again faculty", says officer Anderson-Pelton.

The staff and students are already looking forward to the year ahead with Officer Anderson-Pelton.