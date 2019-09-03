Debate about an increase to Pennington County firefighters budget

Pennington County commissioners approve more than $32,000 for county fire services. But is that enough?

Volunteer firefighters sat side by side as they discussed with Pennington County Commissioners about an increase in the fire department's budget.

The commissioners unanimously approved more than $21,000 to pay worker's comp to 450 volunteer firefighters in the county. Rather than come from the fire budget, that money will come from the general fund.

The commissioners also debated granting more funding to the department for service expenses.

County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey asked for at least $27,000 and said the department needs more.

The budget covers communication devices and technology for all volunteer fire departments, ambulance services, rescue squads and some water rescue services in the county.

He said they have lost $50,000 to budget cuts in the last three years.

But as the budget continues to get cut, Harvey said the demands for service continue to increase.

"Demands for services definitely are going up. Our call volume to the actual end user that calls 911 continues to escalate throughout the county. And our funding piece continues to diminish," Harvey said.\

Harvey said he is pleased with the commissioners decision Tuesday but says the budget demand will never end.