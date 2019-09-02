Rapid City's Olive Garden spent the day giving back to first responders.

The restaurant staff got in bright and early to prepare and deliver a meal to the rapid city fire department.

From classic favorites like pasta, chicken, salad, and breadsticks, the restaurant provided lunch for about 40 volunteers and made sure to bring extra dishes for the night side crew.

The general manager, Mike Manion, says he has been apart of this for the past 13 years, and this is a small way they can thank the volunteers for serving the community.

Manion believes it's important to give back on labor day because many of the volunteers don't get the day off.

"We have a staff of over 120 team members here at Olive Garden. We want to make sure that they understand that it's a vital role as a company to connect with your community and be part of it. The small little things that we can do make a big difference," says Manion.

Manion says he is already looking forward to next year's event.