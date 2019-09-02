Summer tourism winds down

The tourism season may have started on the wrong foot for some businesses, but many were able to bounce back just in time.

"It was a roller coaster kind of year. We went up and down, and we had some significant weather challenges. Especially in March, April, May, and the first part of June," says public relations specialist for Reptile Gardens, John Brockelsby.

Rapid City's downtown area saw thousands of visitors this summer and saw many venturing out to explore the Black Hills.

But even with a growing number of visitors in the past two months, the amount of business wasn't like previous years.

"We were down fairy considerable, but by the end of June we made a substantial comeback," says Brockelsby.

Reptile Gardens and other businesses in the area weren't the only ones who saw a decrease in tourists early on.

During some months, one Rapid City hotel even saw fewer people.

"There has been a lot of rain, so that has probably hampered it a little bit, but it has been okay, just down a bit from last year," says Comfort Inn & Suites general manager, Steve Johnson.

Johnson says the Comfort Inn & Suites saw more cancellations during the spring when the area saw heavy snowfall, compared to later in the summer.

"We will still see some tourism in September. it's mostly young couples and seniors because the kids are in school and it's quieter," says Johnson.

Even though the weather put a damper on some visitor's plans, many didn't let it affect their trip.

"It was so much better than we thought it was going to be. I was like wow. Cool. I didn't realize all the things you had here," says one tourist Maryann Bowman.

As the traditional tourism season comes to a close, both businesses say they are gearing up to see visitors through the fall.