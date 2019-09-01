Studebaker car show pulls into Custer

The 41st annual Studebaker car show is underway and car fanatics from across the country are pulling in to Custer.

Tom Cantral is the President of the Studebakers Club.

"This year I think we have 13 state, one Canadian province, come down to spend a weekend together and share our love of cars and tour the beautiful hills and put on this little car show here," says Cantral.

This car show attracts thousands of people with a shared love for cars.

Dolsee Davenport is part of the Custer Chamber of Commerce.

"We love having the Studebakers here during labor day weekend, its just a really fun event," says Davenport. "It's great for people to walk through, they can see it right from Mount Rushmore Road so it brings everybody right down here, right through all the cars and they get to votes for their favorites which people love to do."

Even the mayor and sheriff get votes for their favorite cars.

The community loves coming to this event, especially Danny Lowe because today is his birthday.

"This is fantastic. Events like this are just great for the community here in Custer," says Lowe. "The towns people come together and welcome car shows and other events and its just a cool community event. Brings people out and about on a beautiful day here in the Black Hills."

The people who bring the cars love it too, as if the cars were their own children. That's how Terry Reetz feels.

"Everyone here who has their car, this is their baby," says Reetz.

Live music is new to the car show, and this year features the Hill City Slickers, who are playing a free concert throughout the day for everyone to enjoy.

"But it's something different this year just to try to change it up a little bit," says Cantral. "We've been doing the same this for a long time so it was thought, lets try something new."

