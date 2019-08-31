It's never too late to head to the dentist

Back to school is in full swing, but you might have forgotten to check off an essential item on your school supply list, a trip to the dentist.

Heading to the dentist is just as important as any other well check-up.

"Having regular dental visits is the best way to ensure that your child has a healthy mouth," says associate dentist from Orchard Meadows Family dental, Brady Perdue.

The recommended amount of dental visits is twice in a year so every six months, but now that kids are back in school, it should be a top priority to stay up to date with those check-ups.

"Missing days of school is a big problem when it comes to tooth pain," says Perdue.

Since many kids may not know how to express fully, they're having pain in their mouth; it could hinder their learning while in the classroom.

"The last thing we want is for a kid to get behind in school because their mouth is hurting. Usually, that is a pretty simple fix for us, and if they have these regular dental visits, then we can get ahead of the pain," says Perdue.

Perdue says he encourages parents to teach their children about the importance of keeping their teeth clean.

"So if we start at a young age that they know the value of keeping their teeth clean and the value of coming into the dentist then all they would need for the rest of their lives would be cleanings," says Perdue.

The best thing to do is to make sure your child has a routine when it comes to brushing their teeth.