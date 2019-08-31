All Creatures Veterinary Hospital takes a hit

All Creatures Veterinary Hospital in west Rapid City took a big hit Friday morning after one of the facility's prized possessions was destroyed.

When Doctor Dean Falcon headed to work, he thought it was going to be a normal day, but it was far from that.

When he arrived, he found out that his statue was vandalized and was devastated.

"It was spread out all across the front of the building and then in the parking lot," says the owner of All Creatures Veterinary Hospital, Dean Falcon.

Falcon showed the video surveillance capturing the suspect destroying the alligator sculpture right near the front door. The incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 30. around 1 a.m.

"Sentimental statue to us. Everybody comes here and takes pictures with it and sees it when they come in and get welcomed at the door. And it has been with us for about nine years," says Falcon.

The damage didn't only bring attention to the staff but the community.

"I think that we have to stay together and let people know this isn't acceptable. You need to be responsible for what you do and the actions you take," says Falcon.

The local police department is currently investigating what happened, and Falcon says the most crucial part is for the community to come together when vandalism occurs.

"It just felt pretty terrible to see it destroyed like that," says Falcon.

After this is all set and done, the clinic will bring another sculpture back to the office whether or not it's the same as the original one.