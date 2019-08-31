Black Hills Raptor Center spreads awareness

You could find more than just fresh foods at the farmer's market.

The Black Hills Raptors Center made a special appearance to show people what its organization has to offer.

For the past three years, the local organization picks out one day during the year when they head out to the market.

This allows the organization to interact with the community and provide them with more information about what they do.

It's also the perfect time for people to get an up-close look at the beautiful creatures.

Currently, they provide 140 educational programs every year to share the message about conservation. They go all over North and South Dakota, eastern Wyoming, eastern Montana, and northwestern Nebraska.

Black Hills Raptor Center is all volunteer-based and will be able to help the community even more once their new facility is up and running.

"Our education birds will be housed there. We will also be licensed to rehabilitate injured birds. So people in this area who come across an injured hawk, owl, or eagle will have a local place to take that bird," says the co-founder of Black Hills Raptor Center, Maggie Engler.

The new facility will be located east of town out along Highway 44.