Meth arrests are down in Pennington County for the first time all year

Pennington County has been facing a meth crisis since 2012 but for the first time all year, meth arrests are down.

By this time in 2018, Pennington County had 951 felony drug arrests compared to 949 this year.

Although it's a slight difference, it gives the sheriff's office encouragement.

The sheriff said enforcement, prevention and treatment are the key components required to tackle the meth issue.

"In January we started very strong in terms of meth arrests, and then actually the number was quite a bit higher over the last month, maybe 60 days, it started tapering off, and for the first time in a long time the number's actually lower than 2018. That's a one week snapshot, so I don't want to get too excited yet but the trend is headed the right direction," said Kevin Thom, Sheriff of Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Thom said it's too early to declare a victory, but he hopes the downward trend in meth arrests continues.