Summer Nights comes to an end

It's hard to believe that summer is coming to a close and along with it: Thursday's Summer Nights downtown.

Summer nights have been a huge success and has brought the community together.

Crowds of people have shown up week after week to enjoy the different entertainment with their friends and family that the downtown area has to offer.

The president of Summer Nights David Goodwin says he believes the attendance has gone up this year.

"That this is a quality of life in Rapid City now. We can come together, and people from all different backgrounds and walks of life can come down and enjoy an old fashion street dance," says Goodwin.

The summer nights crew is happy with the outcome this year and is already looking forward to next year.

