The spread of opioids in South Dakota

The opioid crisis is a problem around the country, including right here in South Dakota too.

Opioids like heroin and fentanyl started to hit the South Dakota market in 2015, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Mammenga.

But it wasn't until 2017 when her office started prosecuting opioid cases involving serious bodily injury or death, with two Sioux Falls cases. By 2018, it was eight cases in Sioux Falls.

She says heroin and fentanyl usage continues to increase state wide and that includes the production of fake oxycodone pills.

"When they were tested. Those pills were laced with fentanyl there was no oxycodone in them at all. The concerning thing about that for us is that people can get their hands on this, thing they are taking a pill that is a subscription pill and it's not," Mammenga said.

People between the ages of 15 to 35 are the ones falling in this trap the most, said Mammenga.

A mother from Lower Brule reservation was shocked to find out just a few milligrams of fentanyl can cause some serious harm. Fentanyl the size of Lincoln's ear on a penny can be lethal. With school back in session, she said this is concerning.

"Compared to other drugs. I mean, literally to me, it's crumbs. If an average person didn't know they could utterly touch it and not know. And then it would be in your body," Jane Big Eagle, and advocate for Restoring Home Shelter, said.

Big Eagle said she wants to see more education done in schools teaching kids what opioids look like and to report it immediately.

According to Mammenga, most of the opioids in South Dakota are coming from out of state.

Big Eagle is not surprised by this and said reservations have a problem with this too.

"A lot of the towns are far apart, you have so many reservations that, you know, their sovereign. And there's a little different set of rules they run by," Big Eagle said.

However, she said she notices more reservations developing drug task forces, a step in the right direction she said.