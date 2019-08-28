From vision to reality, the Rapid City Club For Boys receives funding for major expansions

The Rapid City Club For Boys received 810,000 dollars from the Vision Fund this year to make major renovations to the club, including addressing possible safety issues.

With the mission of providing a safe, caring, and fun environment for boys age six to 17, the Club For Boys is raising money toward remodeling and expanding their facility. They plan to take their old thrift store and convert in into an area for older boys to utilize.

In 2018, more than half of their members were 12 or older, and this expansion aims to retain the older group's involvement with the club.

"We really are invested through this capital campaign to expand that area significantly, as well as an outdoor sport court, and then the last and critical piece is more of a safety issue. We're going to remodel our lobby and the office area to make that much more functional, as well as make it safer," said Doug Herrmann, Executive Director of the Club For Boys.

Herrmann said due to national mass shootings involving schools and other public places, he hopes the remodel will make the club a safer place for kids, while still being welcoming to the community.

For 12 dollars a year, boys can sign up for the club and utilize all their services.

Scholarships are available for those who cannot afford the membership fee.

Construction for the club will begin in January 2020 and should be completed within nine months.