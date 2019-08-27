Rapid City Fire Department's paramedic education program receives national accreditation

After a three year process, the Rapid City Fire Department's paramedic education program received national accreditation.

"Since we got the accreditation, what it does is, it assures that we are meeting that standard. It puts us in an elite group of people, there's not very many of those out there, and so it tells you that we're doing the right things," said Jason Reitz, Lt. EMS Training Specialist for the Rapid City Fire Department.

With calls for paramedics increasing every year, Reitz took on a new position within the fire department to ensure paramedics are receiving the training they need.

"About 85 percent of our call volume is EMS related, every year since I've been on, it's been, which is 15 years, the trend has been upward and I see no reason why it would slow down now," Reitz said.

This in-house program takes a year to complete, combining classroom and clinical training, and so far the success rate is 100 percent.

"Family is a big deal for our fire department whether it's our fire department family or our home family, keeping those students here and attending the course locally is a big impact, not just on students but us as a fire department too," Reitz said.