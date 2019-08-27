Healthy living just became a bit easier thanks to a new fitness area

The Rapid City community now has a new outdoor fitness area at Roosevelt Park, focused on healthy living for seniors.

This fitness lot is the first in the area to be sponsored by the American Association of Retired Persons.

The company is looking to have 53 parks nationally, and Rapid City is the seventh city to host one.

The park is designed to promote an active lifestyle, as well as healthy aging.

AARP state director, Erik Gaikowski, says they didn't only help with the funding of the physical structure, they will also be funding three years of fitness classes which take place at the park.

The community can sign up for the classes through the parks and recreation department.

"It is just important for us to make sure that all individuals live in a healthy and safe area. Where they chose to live work, play and age so Rapid City is a great place for us to choose to have the fit lot," says Gaikowski.

Gaikowski says the last thing crews have to do add padding to the ground, so it feels more like a workout area. The padding should be installed on Friday, depending on the weather.