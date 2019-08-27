Rapid City Public Works Committee unanimously approved the Rapid City Area Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Tuesday.

I-90 Exit 57 interchange is slated to undergo construction in 2020..

The TIP is a staged, multi-year program of transportation improvements including highway and transit projects. It identifies the kind of project, the estimated cost, where the funding for these projects is coming from, the priority of the projects and more.

Some major projects coming up are construction on the I-90 Exit 59 interchange over on Lacrosse Street, Sheridan Lake Road reconstruction, Radar Hill Road reconstruction and terminal rehab projects at Rapid City Regional Airport.

"Well we have a lot of people that take a lot of time and effort to figure out what the needs are of the city and they're constantly changing, the CIP (capital improvement plan) for the city is constantly changing," said Kelly Brennan, a long range planner for Rapid City. "If you have an area that has some drastic problems with it's going to get bumped up so this is kind of just a 5 year plan so we all can see what projects are happening in our city."

The Rapid City Area Transportation Improvement Program spans 4 years worth of projects, to read the full document click here

