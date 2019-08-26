Rapid City president statues wear cards honoring the First Ladies

Forty-four U.S. president statues each have a card honoring the women who stood by their sides.

To celebrate Women's Equality Day, Democracy in Action brings back the First Lady cards after a five-year hiatus.

Each statue has a card, or two, with the name, age and description of the First Ladies to each U.S. President.

Twelve women added the cards Monday morning for people of all ages to admire.

"The women who were supportive of very important men a lot of them were important in their own right. And they don't get the recognition that they should," Anita Paige, a Rapid City resident said.

Women's Equality Day commemorates the adoption of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.

But one man said the fight for equality is not over.

"We still have ways to go with women's equality, like with wages for example," Butch Paige, a Rapid City resident, said.

This year, a new card was added.

Since the Barack Obama statue was installed in July, now a card for Michelle Obama is up. Obama's daughter, Sasha, was not left out either as she wears a sash saying vote for women.

"I think it's really important that young girls see possibilities. You know, they see the fact that here is a president whose daughter is very much apart of the statue. And whose wife was very accomplished as First Lady," Dorothy Brewick, Democracy in Action member, said.

Brewick said the United States has come a long way when establishing equality for women but, said she still wants to see reproductive justice for women's health and for the United States to ratify the United Nation's CEDAW treaty. It's a treaty setting the international standard for protecting women's human rights.

Next year is the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage and Brewick said be prepared for something special.