Rapid City Police concerned about stolen guns from more unlocked car burglaries

Rapid City Police recover four handguns and two rifles from unlocked car burglaries, in August. These types of burglaries are not uncommon here or in the rest of the country.

On Friday, police responded to a car burglary on 2100 block of Maywood Drive where an AR-15, a pistol and 600 rounds of ammunition were stolen from an unlocked truck.

Then two days later, another incident on 300 block of Saint Andrew Street. Police say that car was left unlocked overnight and a loaded pistol was stolen from the center console.

According to research conducted by The Trace, nearly one-quarter of stolen guns are taken from vehicles.

The number of stolen guns from cars nearly doubled between 2006 and 2015, according to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Rapid City Police Detective Luke Lang said the majority of the time the stolen guns from local car burglaries are used in criminal activity and affect not just Rapid City but surrounding communities as well.

He said handguns and large assault rifles tend to be the most common type of guns stolen.

Lang said less than 10 percent of the local car burglaries are forced entry cases but the rest are people who simply neglect to lock their cars.

"People get caught up in day to day activities. I get it. I've forgotten to lock my vehicle in the past, I'm sure. We encourage people to not leave their firearms in their vehicles if that can be avoided. If for some reason you have to leave your gun in your car, take measures to at least lock it in your car," Lang said.

If gun owners still choose to lock their guns in their car, Lang said then make sure to put it in the glove compartment or in the console and lock it.

Also before you step away from your car, pull on the car door handle to make sure it's locked too. It's a simple step that can avoid another car burglary in the books.