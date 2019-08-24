A look into the chemicals used to control mosquitoes in Rapid City

There are many ways to control mosquito populations and the spread of West Nile virus but what exactly are the chemicals used, and how do they impact Rapid City?

Rapid City's unusually wet year required more chemicals to control a higher population of mosquitoes, and the City's daily mosquito spraying ended Aug. 23, after nearly two months of operation.

The city sprays for mosquitoes using an insecticide designed to control adult mosquitoes, while over the counter chemicals include larvicides used in water to control mosquito breeding.

Residual insecticides are sprayed on vegetation to kill mosquitoes when they land.

"Fogging will kill large areas of mosquitoes and kill the mosquitoes that are out that evening. When we come in and spray, we put down a residual spray on shrubs, trees, grass, foundations of house under decks and places like that, that will leave a residual so it will control mosquitoes who fly into that area and live in that area for two to three weeks and sometimes three to six weeks," said Ken Vahle, owner and manager of Warne Chemical & Equipment Co.

Any time you see a lot of cattails, it is generally a mosquito breeding ground.

Vahle said these chemicals have been widely used for years and likely don't have much impact on the public or the environment.

The City will continue to treat parks and sporting events for mosquitoes over the course of the next two weeks.