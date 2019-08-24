Tourism season is winding down so how will this affect Lyft

With hundreds of thousands of tourists day after day stopping by to take in the beauties the Black Hills offers, ride-sharing services were racking up some good cash. Now, services like Lyft sees a new trend that could affect their business.

With tourism season coming to an end there is a better chance that locals can catch their ride quicker.

Lyft drivers often have more riders during the tourism season, but as it comes to a close, there is a good chance that it will affect day time Lyft drivers.

"Probably about 50 percent of the passengers in the summer are from tourism," says Lyft driver, Laurie Schlecht.

Laurie is one of many drivers in the area and says she sees more tourists using the service during the day.

"They do what they want to do for tourism stuff during the day, and then they're back to that hotel at night," says Schlecht.

Laurie and other drivers know they will see a shift in passengers after the summer comes to a close, but on the positive side, they know they will still see many locals.

"Some pretty regular Lyft users whether they're going to work or whether they're using it to get safe rides to the bar and back home from the bar," says Schlecht.

Now even though the ride-sharing service may not be in high demand as much as it was, the price of the ride should still be the same.

"I don't think it's going to change the price, but the price is already based on supply and demand for the most part. How many drivers are available at the time and how many people requested at that same time," says Schlecht.

Laurie says she expects to see a decrease in riders right after labor day.

