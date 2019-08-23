Move-in day for first-year students at Black Hills State University

In Spearfish, much like the Yellowjacket, Black Hills State University is buzzing with new students.

First-year students moved into their new dorms, and the campus was filled with cars as parents and students unpacked their dorm supplies for the coming year.

To kick off the school year on the right foot, staff, upperclassmen and residential assistants were there to greet the new students and help them find their way around campus.

Once the students moved into their new rooms, many of them headed to the dining hall to take a break and meet new friends.

Director of university and communication relations, Corinne Hansen, says, "I had the opportunity to walk around a little bit this morning and meet some of our new students and their parents as they're just moving in. You see the excitement on their face and maybe some apprehension too as they're moving into this new stage in their life."

Upperclassmen will move in throughout the weekend then classes start back up on Monday.

