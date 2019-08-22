Rapid City is taking steps in the right direction when it comes to affordable housing

Affordable housing has been a serious problem in Rapid City.

"The need, the demand on all scales of housing. All different types of housing and the demands are strong," says the president and CEO of Hagg Development, Kent Hagg.

Thursday morning, the city planning commission approved a resolution to work with other agencies to find an affordable housing solution.

"That enables the department of community development, working in collaboration with other city departments. Working with community stakeholders," says city communications coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker.

Shoemaker says the Black Hills Knowledge network conducted a survey last year, and the results show low-income housing is in short supply.

"We have not been able even to begin to meet the need. I mean, we had a project here and a project there. We have a project that is coming forward now with Shepherd Hills that does take a good bite out of the issue," says Shoemaker.

August 19 results of a Rapid City community survey about affordable housing were released. They found 93% of the responses said there need to be more options for affordable housing.

"It's an issue that is not being lost on our community regardless of income," says Shoemaker.

Even with this new policy, Shoemaker says the city still has a lot of ground to cover, but removing barriers the city, developers or contractors may face is a step in the right direction.

"Just an aggressive approach by the city to kind get out of the first stage and really start putting action into place," says Shoemaker.

The policy will go in front of the Legal and Finance Committee on Wednesday and the full City Council on Tuesday, September 3rd.