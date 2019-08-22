Hot Springs High School students thrown a back to school BBQ

Students at Hot Springs High School have been hitting the books all this week since returning back to school August 19, 2019.

In order to make sure that these students start off the school year in a big way, Hot Springs Police Department and The Vault restaurant, threw them a BBQ worthy of summertime.

The idea for the event forged out of a new partnership between the police department and The Vault. The restaurant recently became the sponsor of the police department's DARE program.

"For me this is great, I have a son that is a junior, it's my last child I have at home out of four," said Capt. Bill Wainman, "so for us to be able to come up here and spend time with his classmates and be a part of it...it's just a big thing for law enforcement in general, and hopefully it's going to shed a different light on us and what we are unfortunately getting."

Hot Springs Police, The Vault and other local organizations donate and time and resources to get these students a a good hot meal.

"Kids are number one and you got a strong kid you got a strong community and that's my goal," said Greg Gunwall, owner of the Vault, "that's my belief and with the police department, I'll sponsor everything they have."

Wainmen hopes to continue this tradition in years to come.

